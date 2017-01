Soomlaste uuring: sage saunatamine vähendab meeste dementsuse riski

(161214) -- HELSINKI, Dec. 14, 2016 (Xinhua) -- Members of the Finnish Sauna Society chat with each other in Helsinki, capital of Finland, Dec. 10, 2016. Founded in 1937, Finnish Sauna Society has 4,200 members, and its facilities are open to the members only. This society is committed to maintain, inherit and promote the traditional Finnish sauna culture.(Xinhua/Li Jizhi)(gj) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

|

FOTO: Xinhua/Xinhua/Sipa USA