Trumpilt tuli ka mõistlik käsk: võitlus millenniumibugiga lõpetada!

Colorado: A U.S. commander, sheltered from any potential nuclear missile attacks, stands watch three days before Y2K at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in the Cheyenne Mountain Complex, Wednesday, December 29, 1999. The complex is an underground combat operations center near Colorado Springs. The joint U.S.-Canadian center is monitoring the turn of the millenium closely because of the potential threat of errant nuclear missile launches caused by Y2K.

FOTO: /©The Image Works / TopFoto