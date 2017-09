Üllatav PR-strateegia: Uberi juht vabandas

FILE- In this July 13, 2012, file photo, Dara Khosrowshahi the CEO of Expedia, Inc., attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Two people briefed on the matter said Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, that Khosrowshahi has been named CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

|

FOTO: Paul Sakuma/AP