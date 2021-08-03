FOTOD ⟩ Google tutvustas uusi Pixel 6 seeria nutitelefone

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor - the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel.



Meet:

📱 #Pixel6

📱 #Pixel6 Pro



Both are coming later this year.



We’ll tell you a little about them in this 🧵 👇



(1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WC