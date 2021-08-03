FOTOD ⟩ Google tutvustas uusi Pixel 6 seeria nutitelefone
Google avaldas õrritamiseks esimesed pildid oma uutest nutitelefonidest Pixel 6 ja Pixel 6 Pro.
Pixel 6 ja 6 Pro peaksid müügile jõudma selle aasta sügisel. Google säutsus Twitteris, et mõlema telefoni puhul on valikus kolm värvi.
Pixel 6 Pro-l on kolm kaamerat, nende seas neljakordse optilise suumiga telefotokaamera. Pixel 6 telefotokaamerat pole, kuid muu on sama.
Lisaks teatas Google, et uutel Pixeli seeria telefonidel on ettevõtte enda toodetud kiip Google Tensor. See tähendab, et Google loobub Qualcommi protsessorist.
Ettevõte lubab, et Tensor pakub paremat kasutajakogemust, nutikamat tehismõistust ja kvaliteetsemaid fotosid.
Rohkem infot Google aga telefonide kohta veel ei avaldanud. Meedias on spekuleeritud, et Pixel 6 seeria ametlik esitlus toimub oktoobris.
