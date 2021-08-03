T, 3.08.2021
Tänane leht
Tellimine
Uudiskiri
Kuuluta
Klienditugi
Reklaam
Vihje
RUS
ENG
Olümpia
Investor
KOROONA
Uudised
Maailm
Arvamus
Majandus
Kultuur
Sport
TV
Teadus
Ilm
Arvamus/Kultuur
Elustiil
Haridusportaal
Maa Elu
4jaleht
Tähenduse teejuhid
Elu24
Sõbranna
Tervis
Kodustiil
Lemmik
Spekter
Raamatuportaal
60+
Ypsilon
Raadio
Podcast
Ristsõna
Sudoku

FOTOD ⟩ Google tutvustas uusi Pixel 6 seeria nutitelefone

Pixel 6 seeria nutitelefonid FOTO: Google

Google avaldas õrritamiseks esimesed pildid oma uutest nutitelefonidest Pixel 6 ja Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 ja 6 Pro peaksid müügile jõudma selle aasta sügisel. Google säutsus Twitteris, et mõlema telefoni puhul on valikus kolm värvi.

Pixel 6 Pro-l on kolm kaamerat, nende seas neljakordse optilise suumiga telefotokaamera. Pixel 6 telefotokaamerat pole, kuid muu on sama.

Lisaks teatas Google, et uutel Pixeli seeria telefonidel on ettevõtte enda toodetud kiip Google Tensor. See tähendab, et Google loobub Qualcommi protsessorist.

Ettevõte lubab, et Tensor pakub paremat kasutajakogemust, nutikamat tehismõistust ja kvaliteetsemaid fotosid.

Rohkem infot Google aga telefonide kohta veel ei avaldanud. Meedias on spekuleeritud, et Pixel 6 seeria ametlik esitlus toimub oktoobris.

Tagasi üles
Back