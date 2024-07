Loe, milline on Ukraina mereväe uus lipulaev

March 8, 2024, Istanbul, Turkey: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, poses with Ukrainian Navy sailors during an inspection of an Ada-class anti-submarine corvette being built for the Ukrainian Navy at the Turkish STM shipyard, March 8, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Credit Image: © Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire)

Foto: Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre