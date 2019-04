Video: Samsung tapab oma ülipopulaarsete mobiilide seeria

October 10, 2018 - SãO Paulo, Brazil - SÃO PAULO, SP - 10.10.2018: BRASIL GAME SHOW 2018 - The eleventh edition of the Brazil Game Show was opened on Wednesday (10), where about 300 thousand visitors are expected to meet the news of more than 250 companies, visit hundreds of booths, eSports tournaments, cosplay competitions, various guests international, digital influencers and more. The event goes until this Sunday (14). Do not highlight the stand of Samsung. (Credit Image: © Emerson Santos/Fotoarena via ZUMA Press)

FOTO: Emerson Santos / ZUMAPRESS.com