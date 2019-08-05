E, 5.08.2019
E-residentsuse üks ei-tea-mitmest pressiesindajast paneb ameti maha

Arnaud Castaignet

FOTO: Aivar Pau

Üks vähemalt neljast e-residentsuse projekti pressiesindajast otsustas augusti lõpus ametist lahkuda.

EAS-i E-residentsuse projektimeeskonna kommunikatsioonijuht on Katre Kasmel, avalike suhete juhi ametit peab Katrin Vaga, turunude ja kommunikatsioonijuht on Alex Jihn Wellmann ning rahvusvaheliste avalike suhete juht Arnaud Castaignet. Lisaks partnersuhete juhid, tootejuhid ja kliendisuhete juhid. 

Ameti otsustas laupäeval Twitteris avaldatud sätsuga maha panna Arnaud Castaignet.

Ta kirjutab, et lahkub Eestist pärast kahte põnevat aastat ning ei ole kahetsenud, et Prantsusmaalt Eestisse kolis. Edasi siirdub ta Brüsselisse ja liitub seal Digital Europe projektiga.

