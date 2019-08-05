E-residentsuse üks ei-tea-mitmest pressiesindajast paneb ameti maha

Üks vähemalt neljast e-residentsuse projekti pressiesindajast otsustas augusti lõpus ametist lahkuda.
EAS-i E-residentsuse projektimeeskonna kommunikatsioonijuht on Katre Kasmel, avalike suhete juhi ametit peab Katrin Vaga, turunude ja kommunikatsioonijuht on Alex Jihn Wellmann ning rahvusvaheliste avalike suhete juht Arnaud Castaignet. Lisaks partnersuhete juhid, tootejuhid ja kliendisuhete juhid.
Ameti otsustas laupäeval Twitteris avaldatud sätsuga maha panna Arnaud Castaignet.
Personal news: after more than 2 fascinating years in Estonia, I will leave @e_Residents & Tallinn at the end of the month. I had a terrific time here and I have never regretted my choice of moving from France to help promote this wonderful nation & its unique digital innovations— Arnaud Castaignet (@arnocast) August 3, 2019
Ta kirjutab, et lahkub Eestist pärast kahte põnevat aastat ning ei ole kahetsenud, et Prantsusmaalt Eestisse kolis. Edasi siirdub ta Brüsselisse ja liitub seal Digital Europe projektiga.
I'll always keep Estonia in my heart and it will take me a while to stop using "We" when talking about Estonians. I will now move to Brussels (where I've actually started my career exactly 10 years ago) and will join the brilliant and international team of @DIGITALEUROPE.— Arnaud Castaignet (@arnocast) August 3, 2019