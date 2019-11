Huawei valmistub USA võime kohtusse kaebama

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 6, 2019 the logo of Chinese telecom giant Huawei is pictured during the Web Summit in Lisbon. - The United States on November 18, 2019 granted another 90 days for companies to cease doing business with China's telecoms giant Huawei, saying this would allow service providers to continue to serve rural areas. President Donald Trump in May effectively barred Huawei from American communications networks after Washington found the company had violated US sanctions on Iran and attempted to block a subsequent investigation. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

