Facebook arendab ChatGPT konkurenti, mis on kümme korda kompaktsem ja mahub nutiseadmesse

Today we release LLaMA, 4 foundation models ranging from 7B to 65B parameters.

LLaMA-13B outperforms OPT and GPT-3 175B on most benchmarks. LLaMA-65B is competitive with Chinchilla 70B and PaLM 540B.

The weights for all models are open and available at https://t.co/q51f2oPZlE

