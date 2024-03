Robin Kool vajab «CS2» maailmameistrivõistluste finaalvooru pääsemiseks võitu ameeriklaste vastu

💯We've reached the final day of the Major's Elimination Stage⚡️



📹Only one stream and 6 teams left



🔝Three BO3s. Winners advance to the Playoffs, losers leave the competition❌



📺https://t.co/8qAVuVKmiG

📺https://t.co/0wzRaIlIio | https://t.co/v9rdxb6tos… pic.twitter.com/k6cGQuvqVz