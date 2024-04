Aeg tiksub Tik-tok, tik-tok ⟩ Biden allkirjastas seaduse, mis puudutab miljoneid kasutajaid ja keelustab TikToki

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an iPhone screen on April 24, 2024 in Miami, Florida. President Joe Biden signed a foreign aid package that includes a bill that would ban TikTok if China-based parent company ByteDance fails to sell the app to an American company within a year. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Foto: Joe Raedle