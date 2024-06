SARNANE MUSTER Ka Põhja-Korea hakkas segama GPSi ja lennuliiklust

Though only 4 flights were detected as spoofed between North and South Korea on the live tracker (https://t.co/XOPr2Aq1S9), post-processing revealed over 40 flights were affected by GPS spoofing between May 28th, 20:00 and May 30th 12:00 UTC. @giammaiot2 @FeluxMichael pic.twitter.com/mZzqie82lv