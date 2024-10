USA saadab oma väed koos õhutõrjesüsteemidega Iisraeli

Photo courtesy the Missile Defense Agency obtained July 30, 2017 shows a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska, during Flight Experiment THAAD (FET)-01 earlier July 30, 2017 (EDT). During the test, the THAAD weapon system successfully intercepted an air-launched, medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) target. / AFP PHOTO / MISSILE DEFFENSE AGENCY / Leah Garton / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY - Leah GARTON /HO" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Foto: LEAH GARTON