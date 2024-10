Vaata, milline tanke hävitav Vespa motoroller müügile tuli

Not strictly #avgeeks but related. Here's a Vespa 150 TAP, an anti-tank scooter designed for, and used by French paratroopers in the 50s. Costing ~$500, almost 600 of these 75 mm recoilless rifle-armed "Bazooka Vespas" were produced. Btw the M20 was never fired from the Vespa 😉 pic.twitter.com/NUhOPChpBF