2021. aastal jõudis poelettidele kogumik klassikalistest «GTA» mängudest – «Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition». Vastuvõtt oli aga võrdlemisi külm, sest kollektsiooni kvaliteet jättis korralikult soovida.
PIIN SAI OTSA! «GTA» mängud tehti lõpuks ometi korda
Aastatepikkune piinlemine on aga nüüd otsa saanud, sest Rockstar Games avaldas mängule uue paranduse, mis suurema osa probleemidest elimineerib.
Parandatud on nii valgustust, animatsioone, erinevaid visuaalseid efekte ja palju muud.
GTA SA Defintive Edition after the New Patch— Besk (@BeskInfinity) November 12, 2024
Left old Right New pic.twitter.com/kxBij35K4z
I can't believe I'm saying this but with the new Classic Lightning and the GTA Trilogy DE Patch— Besk (@BeskInfinity) November 12, 2024
I'm on Vice City and it looks absolutely gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/EjI4YRqE07
GTA DE New Patch has FINALLY fixed the aiming running animations across all guns in GTA 3 and VC DE which used to be extremely broken. This is by far the best fix for me.— Besk (@BeskInfinity) November 12, 2024
Left Old Right New pic.twitter.com/PnG6LJX7m8
Huvitaval kombel on mängu algusvideost eemaldatud algse versiooni arendaja Grove Street Games viited. Nüüd märgitakse arendajana vaid Rockstar Gamesi.
Grove Street Games has been completely WIPED from the GTA Trilogy credits at start-up— Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) November 12, 2024
Seems like Rockstar is completely distancing themselves from that studio, hope we see even more updates to fix this edition permanently pic.twitter.com/Vgzlwyn3N2