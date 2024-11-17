P, 17.11.2024
Tehnika
PIIN SAI OTSA! «GTA» mängud tehti lõpuks ometi korda

Foto: Rockstar Games

2021. aastal jõudis poelettidele kogumik klassikalistest «GTA» mängudest – «Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition». Vastuvõtt oli aga võrdlemisi külm, sest kollektsiooni kvaliteet jättis korralikult soovida.

Aastatepikkune piinlemine on aga nüüd otsa saanud, sest Rockstar Games avaldas mängule uue paranduse, mis suurema osa probleemidest elimineerib.

Parandatud on nii valgustust, animatsioone, erinevaid visuaalseid efekte ja palju muud.

Huvitaval kombel on mängu algusvideost eemaldatud algse versiooni arendaja Grove Street Games viited. Nüüd märgitakse arendajana vaid Rockstar Gamesi.

