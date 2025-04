PGL Bucharest e-spordi turniiri finaalis on ka isiklik mõõde

🔥 TODAY IS THE DAY 🏆



🇷🇴 The Grand Final of PGL Bucharest 2025 is here — and it’s packed with storylines 👀



🥉 3rd Place Decider: @ComplexityCS vs @FaZeEsports - EliGE faces his former team with a shot at the podium 🇺🇸



🎯 Grand Final: @FalconsEsport vs. @G2CSGO

@G2m0NESY… pic.twitter.com/Q5q0PySvec