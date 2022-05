Leedus koguti mõne tunniga suur summa Eesti luuredroonide ostmiseks Ukraina sõjaväele

Andrius Tapinas, a well-known Lithuanian journalist, and his online Freedom TV (Laisvės TV) team raised almost €380 000 in 16 hours. The money will be used to buy EOS C VTOL drones and armoured vests and hand them over to Ukraine. Ukraine, Lithuania is with you! 🇱🇹🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/CPjthYjc0L