Lõpuks ometi: Facebook hakkas testima «ei meeldi» nuppu

A thumbs down 'dislike' Facebook sign pictured on September 22, 2014. Confusion is widespread following a satirical report by The National Report, with other sites following suit, stating that the social networking site will charge a $2.99 monthly usage fee starting in November. A core value of the site, as stated on the homepage, is that "It's free and always will be." (Photo by: Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA)

FOTO: Alex Milan Tracy/Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA